Tolchards Devon league 2019 – Matchday five returns from local sides

This coming Saturday (May 30) would have been matchday five of the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign, but, with no cricket being played until July 1, at the very earliest, all we have in terms of local cricket, is memories!

We have turned the clock back 12 months to the 2019 campaign to look at what happened in respect of local teams.

Seaton were in B Division action, and, on matchday five they, were 29 run winners when they met Plymstock. Matt Hewer (42), Joe Berry (35) and Ben Morgan (27) saw Seaton to 186-7 and then Ben Libby (3-34) and third change Wes Holmes (3-33) played key roles in Plymstock being bowled out for 157.

Kilmington were also in B Division action, but they went down by 80 runs to Bovey Tracey II who batted first and closed on 246-6. Tom Olive, Brett garner and Rob Crabb, all took a brace of wickets for Wilmington who were then 8-1, 11-2 and 43-4, before being bowled out for 166 with the only scores of any note being from Alex Rockett (25), Matt Reed (23) and Rob Crabb (23).

Whimple were in C Division East action and they won their meeting with Shobrooke Park by six wickets. Matt Brown (3-28), Lee Nessling (2-13) and Gareth Stoneman (2-13) combined to bowl Shobrooke Park out for 123. Whimple were 87-4 before number six bat Ben Silk (30no) joined Cameron Kidd (26no) and the pair saw their side to a comfortable victory.

The bulk of our local teams were playing in the D Division East last season. Upottery were 14 run winners of their home meeting with Clyst Hydon. James Mitcham took the batting honours for the home side with a century. His 105 was complemented by 50 from Adam Pulman and knocks of 34 from Tom Wyatt and 26 from Mark Joyce. Clyst Hydon then slipped to 4-2 before recovering, but fourth change Ben Kidson was the match winner as he claimed 4-58 in 8.3 overs with the win sealed with three deliveries of the final over to be bowled.

Honiton were two wicket winners of their meeting with Kentisbeare. The Kents batted first and recovered from losing both openers without a run being scored to close on 199. Rob Ingram (3-42) and two wickets each from James Pickard, Corey lapping and Ian Kelly, did the damage with the ball for Honiton who then got a 108-run start thanks to Andrew Lapping (68) and Dave Haysom (57) before they slipped to 163-8. However, Ian Kelly (17no) then joined Rob Ingram (22no) and the pair saw their side to victory with one full over to spare.

Feniton lost their meeting with Sampford Peverell & Tiverton by five wickets. Graham Tucker dominated the Feniton batting effort with a superb century, hitting 15 fours in a knock of 112. Such was his dominance of proceedings that the ‘next best’ was extras with 24! The only other batsmen into double figures were Mark Salter (23) and Jack Tucker – son of the centurion – with 16. Jack Tucker and Matthew Davies then each bagged a brace, but the Mid Devon side went on to seal a comfortable victory.

Chardstock were emphatic 10 wicket winners of their meeting with Budleigh Salterton 2nd XI. Budleigh batted first and were bundled out in one ball shy of 27 overs for 110 with the main wicket takers being Rob Hutchings (4-24), James Pyman (2-20) and Alex Watson (2-36). Openers Gary Larcombe (54no) and Steve Allsopp (51no) then powered their side to victory in 22 overs and three balls.

Completing the local action on matchday five of last season were Axminster who were 75 run winners of their Division F meeting with Honiton 2nds. Paul Miller led the Axemen batting effort with a century, scoring 110 and the others to contribute were Karl Hurst with 64 and Andrew Guppy with 33. Andy Brinsford claimed 4-33 for Honiton 2nds who were then bowled out for 175. Axminster shuffled their bowling pack, giving seven bowlers a go and four shared the wicket taking honours; Alex Wraight (3-47), Brad Conway (2-4), Matt Chenery (2-19) and Wayne Jenkins (2-25).