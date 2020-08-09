Trio of Upottery centurions put Sidmouth to the sword in Glebe Park run fest
PUBLISHED: 13:31 09 August 2020
Archant
Upottery racked up a huge score on their way to an impressive 298-run win over Sidmouth II at Glebe Park.
No fewer than three of the Upottery batsmen hit centuries with Ollie Cave, on his debut scored 107 while Matthew Button-Stephens hit 103, a score matched by James Mitcham.
Rob Tasker weighed in with an unbeaten 49 as Upottery closed on a whopping 393-5.
Toby Seldon claimed two wickets and finished with figures of 2-52. In their reply Sidmouth were bundled out for 95 with the only serious resistance coming from Leigh Adey (32) and Charles Brock (19) as Ben Kidson (4-13) and B Winsley (4-20) combined to take the bulk of the wickets
