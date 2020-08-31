Tucker and Russell set up Feniton win at Alphington & Countess Wear

Feniton were eight wicket winners on their visit to Alphington and Countess Wear and that means they end the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition as winners of the Tier Five East Three group and so will contest a semi-final at home to Uplyme and Lyme Regis this coming Saturday (September 5).

After winning the toss and inviting the home side to bat first, Feniton bowled them out for 120 in 39 overs with the last four wickets bagged for the addition of just seven runs.

Feniton used seven bowlers and two of them shared the honours; Jack Tucker (3-18) and Marc Russell (3-19) - both from eight over shifts. John Buckland (2-11), Matthew Davies (1-19) and Sam Vincent (1-29) were the other successful bowlers.

In their reply, Feniton lost Marc Salter (8) and Danny Parcell (0), but then Matt Kingdon (42) and Marc Russell (41), adding 101 for the unbroken third wicket, ensured no further alarms as they saw their side to an eight wicket win in 33 overs.