Tucker hits unbeaten century as Feniton win at Budleigh

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Feniton enjoyed a 14-run win when they travelled across to Budleigh II for a Devon League Tier Five East Three match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Tucker was the start of the show, scoring a century as Feniton, who were put in to bat, made their way to 235-5 after 40 overs.

Tucker came to the wicket with Fenny 95-3 and he was still there at the close of the innings having scored an unbeaten 101.

The other contributions for the Feniton cause came from Marc Rusell (36) and Danny Purcell (28). Chris Battin claimed 2-28 and there were three Budleigh bowlers with a single wicket to their name.

The Budleigh reply saw 50 runs put on the board before the first wicket fell with Matthew Davies knocking over the stumps to send Steve Booth back to the Ottermouth pavilion with 14 to his name. Joseph Marley joined Harry Parkin and they saw the home side into three figures before Parkin was trapped leg before by Marc Russell when he had 65 to his name. Feniton claimed five wickets for the addition of just 49 runs as they slipped to 155-6 as Davies and Russell bagged a second wicket each and Adam David and Sam Vincent also picked up a wicket apiece. The seventh and final wicket was snared with Budleigh on 175 and they did manage to add another

Chris Battin (21) and Budleigh skipper Dan Messon (26) adding 46 for the unbroken eighth wicket, but the pair ran out of overs and the run chase came up short on 221-7 after 40 overs. Eight different bowlers were used by Feniton with three of them, Adam David (2-23), Marc Rusell (2-26) and Matthew Davies (2-47) accounting for all but one of the wickets between them.