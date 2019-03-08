Uplyme and Lyme Regis Cricket Club appoint new chairman

Steve Batey (left) takes over Uplyme & Lyme Regis CC chair from Ian Thomas. Picture LRCC Archant

Uplyme & Lyme Regis Cricket Club has a new chairman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the club's 2019 annual general meeting, Steve Batey took over as chairman with Ian Thomas, who had announced 12 months before that he would be leaving the post in 2019, standing down after three years in the post.

Derek Wellman, on behalf of the club, thanked the outgoing chairman for his hard work, in particular towards securing the tenure of the club's pavilion.

New chairman, Steve Batey, is looking forward and he reported to a good number of members at the meeting, saying: "I am excited about my new role. With past family generations being involved and 20 years of my own service to date I shall be looking to continue the positive direction that Ian [outgoing chairman Ian Thomas) has led the club in over the past three years. Ian and I will be working closely together to complete remaining work together to complete securing our club tenure and the future of our beloved pavilion."

He continued: My initial priorities are to further improve and update club facilities for current members and rejuvenate our valued local club by attracting new members and further encouraging young people to play cricket.

"I'll be working closely with my dedicated and enthusiastic committee members to

engage with local community groups, including Woodruff school and inspire new members, players and supporters to join us in 'getting involved' with our historic club."

Outgoing chairman, Ian Thomas said: "It's been a challenging few seasons for our club. Thanks to the efforts of the club committee, supported by communities in both Uplyme and Lyme Regis, the club is now under no immediate financial pressure.

"We have turned around fortunes on the field and crucial work on the security of

our pavilion is well advanced. It's an ideal time to hand over the baton to the youthful drive and enthusiastic leadership Steve brings to the club, to ensure that we go forward from strength to strength."