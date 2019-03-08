Upottery 2nds beaten at Bradninch - report and picture gallery

Upottery 2nd Xi batsman Gary Kennard in action during the game at Bradninch 2nds. Picture DANIEL STEVENS Archant

Upottery 2nds were beaten by 58 runs when they visited Bradninch 2nds for their latest Tolchards Devon League game.

Bradninch 2nd XI bowler James Mills bowls with Gary Kennard the Upottery 2nds batsman at the non strikers end. Picture DANIEL STEVENS Bradninch 2nd XI bowler James Mills bowls with Gary Kennard the Upottery 2nds batsman at the non strikers end. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

After putting the home side in on a wicket that had been covered to survive the bulk of the midweek rain, but was slightly damp in places, Adrian Salter broke the opening partnership with the home score on 15. First change bowler Gary Kennard bagged the second wicket - a running out of the non-striking batsman and it was soon 74-3 with a wicket for Judd Jackson.

Bradninch then got to three figures without further loss, but, with the score on 109, Gary Kennard bowled home opener Chris Acton for 55.

Shane Kennard was introduced as third change and he removed the dangerous Will Greig, trapping the all-rounder leg before for 29. Ten runs later Shane Kennard struck again with another leg before decision and Bradninch slipped from 126-4 to 163 all out in 42.3 overs. Shane Kennard took the bowling honours with figures of 3-17 from six overs and Adrian Salter also claimed three wickets with his return being 3-18 from 7.3 overs. Judd Jackson (2-54) and Gary Kennard (1-30) were the other successful Upottery bowlers.

The run chase was given a superb start with Adam Retter and Gary Kennard seeing their side to 35 without loss - all but two of them scored by Retter, but when he fell for a run-a-ball 30, the wheels came off and Upottery slipped to 60-5, 69-6 and were eventually bundled out for 105 in 34 overs.

An Upottery 2nds batsman hits out in the game at Bradninch 2nds. Picture DANIEL STEVENS An Upottery 2nds batsman hits out in the game at Bradninch 2nds. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Retter's knock apart, the only other double figure contribution was the 16 from number nine bat Adrian Salter. There was also a defiant knock of nine from Daniel Stevens who faced more deliveries - 38 - than all but opener Retter.

The Bradninch bowling honours were shared out with four bagging a brace; Will Birley (2-3), Will Greig (2-19), Rob Acton (2-21) and Ryan Shrewsberry (2-28).

Action from the Upottery 2nds defeat at Bradninch. Picture DANIEL STEVENS Action from the Upottery 2nds defeat at Bradninch. Picture DANIEL STEVENS