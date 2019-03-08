Upottery beaten on visit to Sandford 2nds

Cricket. BrianAJackson

Upottery suffered a third defeat of the D Division East season when they were beaten by six wickets on their visit to Sandford.

On a superb batting surface at Creedy Park, Upottery skipper Matt Broom won the toss and chose to bat first.

Ryan Pulman and Matthew Button-Stephens opened the innings, but Pulman was bowled for four with just 16 on the board. Skipper Broom and Button-Stephens took the score to 67 when the latter fell for 27.

Rob Tasker took over and he and Broom both scored half centuries, adding 142 for the third wicket. Broom fell for 66 and, shortly after, Tasker fell for 69 as the Upottery innings closed on a competitive 226-4 after 45 overs.

However, the home batsmen also enjoyed the conditions and the openers put on 71 before Rob Tasker made the initial breakthrough. A Ben Kidson catch off Paul Wakefield accounted for a second home wicket with the total n 158 and just 15 runs were added when Ryan Pulman struck. However, just one more wicket was claimed - again by Pulman, by which stage the home side were just two runs from victory.

Pulman finished with figures of 2-64 from eight overs and the most impressive return - certainly in terms of economy - was the 1-30 from a full shift of nine overs sent down by Rob Tasker.

On Saturday (June 29) the halfway mark of the season is reached and Upottery travel to Chardstock looking to make up the 16 point gap between themselves, in second place, and leaders Clyst St George.