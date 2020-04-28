Upottery CC – remembering when the villagers hosted a Marcus Trescothick XI

Marcus Trescothick with Upottery CC officials when the club staged a match for the 2008 Marcus Trescothick Benefit Year.

Upottery Cricket Club hosted a very special day late in July, 2008.

Action from the 2008 Marcus Trescothick Benefit Year match at Upottery.

The occasion was a visit from a Somerset XI who pitched up in East Devon to take on the villagers in a match that would help raise funds for the Marcus Trescothick benefit year.

Dan Prettejohn skippered Upottery that day and he has more reason that most to remember the occasion for it was a stunning catch held by him that saw an end to the innings of the Somerset legend!

Phil Joyce, now the club chairman and historian recalls the catch saying: “The monkey tree, which is still there to this day, was ‘in play’ as it was inside the boundary line and Dan actually held the catch behind the tree – it was quite a moment.”

Mike Kellow was also involved that day, indeed, he and then club chairman George Steele were present at the official handing over of a cheque to Marcus Trescothick.

Marcus Trescothick signs an autograph for a young supporter during the Somerset CC legends 2008 Benefit Year fixture at Upottery.

Mike says: “The catch by Dan [Prettejohn] was certainly a talking point post-match. He was down on the fine leg boundary and somehow held onto it! I also recall Andrew Caddick being somewhat non plussed when Dave Woollacott reverse swept him for four! I also seem to remember spending an awful lot of the early part of that day working with Nigel Wyatt to make sure the pitch was in the best possible shape for the game.”

Perhaps your cricket club has a special match memory you would like to share? If so please let us know about it. Send reports and pictures, the latter as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb) to midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk