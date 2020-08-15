Advanced search

Upottery II well beaten at home to Woodbury & Newton St Cyres

PUBLISHED: 18:57 15 August 2020

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Upottery II suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their Tier Six East East Four home meeting with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.

Skipper Adam Pulman opted to bat and saw his side slip to 34-7 before they were eventually bowled out for 93 in 21.3 overs.

Opener Jack Smith hit 26 and there was an unbeaten 38 from number six Andrew Pulman.

However, from batsmen two to five there were no runs scored from 19 balls faced as Adam Retter, PJ Kaal, Leo Jefferson and Stuart Drew, all returned to the Glebe Park pavilion without troubling the scorers!

It was an eighth wicket partnership of 46 between Shane Kennard (16) and Pulman, that got the villagers closer to the three-figure mark.

For Woodbury & Newton St Cyres it was skipper Nalin Chouhan who led from the front, returning the excellent figures of 7-27 from seven overs and five of his seven wickets were clean bowled! Becca Silk (2-11) and James Plowman (1-31) were the other visiting bowlers to claim wickets.

When the visiting side replied, Andrew Pulman and Matt Frost both bagged early wickets and, when Pulman claimed a second, the reply was 31-3, but that was as good as it got for the Glebe Park men as George Jarman, with a 55-ball unbeaten 58 and that man Chouhan, with a 45-ball unbeaten 25, saw Woodbury & Newton St Cyres to a seven wicket win, with victory sealed in 25 overs.

