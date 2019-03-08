Upottery suffer defeat away at Kentisbeare

Upottery batsmen and umpire during a Devon League game. Archant

There were six half centuries between the two sides as Kentisbeare beat Upottery by five wickets in the D Division East.

In their visit to Kentisbeare, Upottery won the toss and elected to pad up for a bat.

The innings could hardly have begun in a worse fashion though as opener Dan Broom fell for a duck to make it 4-1.

Fellow opener Jack Larcombe shortly followed him back to the pavillion when he was bowled by Andrew Chave on 8.

After the early scare, the number three, James Mitcham and the number four, Rob Tasker, steadied the ship.

They put on a 78-run partnership before Mitcham was caught by Steven Reed off the bowling of Neil Farley.

Mitcham departed the field on 58.

Next in was Adam Pulman and his explosive hitting ramped up the score for Upottery. He survived the rest of the innings and ended on 88 not out. Tasker finished on 64.

Andrew Chave took four wickets for the home side.

The visitors ended the 45 overs on 262-7 which was a tough challenge for Kentisbeare.

Despite the loss of his opening partner Scott Chappell for 1, Matthew Stewart pushed Kentisbeare well on their way.

Stewart scored 52 before he was bowled by Paul Wakefield on 114-3.

Paul Tatterton picked up the slack in the absence of Stewart and he took hit the half century mark. His knock of 55 helped Kentisbeare to 173-5 before his dismissal.

Having done so well with the ball, Chave now impressed with the bat. Guiding his team over the line with an unbeaten 72.

Kentisbeare reached the target after 40.1 overs and recorded their first win of the season.

Next up for Upottery is a visit of third placed Clyst Hydon on Saturday, June 1.