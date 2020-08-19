Upottery suffer five-wicket defeat at Ottery St Mary

Upottery Cricket Club lost their first game of the Devon Cricket League East E One season when they were beaten by five wickets at Ottery St Mary.

Having won the toss, Upottery elected to bat first and openers Jack Larcombe and Oliver Cave combined for a 48-run partnership.

The former was the first to go, having been bowled by Sam O’Nyons, and his wicket commenced a collapse that saw Upottery only add 14 runs for a loss of three wickets.

Max Broom joined number three James Mitcham at the crease and the pair managed to stop the flow of wickets and add a further 20 runs between them.

Mitcham was eventually caught by Harsha Sinnappu Liyanage off the bowling of Jody Clements as Upottery ended the 20 overs on 135/7.

Ottery fell just two runs shy of Upottery’s opening effort as their batsmen scored 46 between them.

Richard Jackson alongside Lawrence Walker set Ottery well on their way and it was the latter who would prove to be the thorn in Upottery’s side.

He would end the day unbeaten on 56 from 48 deliveries in an innings that included five fours and one six.

Sinnappu Liyanage was another batsman who helped Ottery towards their 136-run target. His strike-rate of 121.74 was the best of the team and he notched 28 runs from 23 deliveries including four fours.

Sinnappu Liyanage and Walker did the bulk of the damage to Upottery’s victory hopes so when the former was caught by Matthew Button-Stephens off the bowling of Paul Wakefield, the score was at 101-4.

The only thing that seemed it could prevent Ottery’s win was time but Lawrence guided middle-order batsmen O’Nyons and Jody Clements to the line with one ball to spare.

The pick of the bowlers for Upottery was Ben Kidson who took two wickets from his four overs.

The defeat was Upottery’s first of the campaign but they remain in second behind Kilmington.

Next for Upottery is a trip to Sidmouth Seconds on Saturday (August 22). When the pair last met on August 8, Upottery won by 298 runs.

Matthew Button-Stephens, Oliver Cave and James Mitcham were in particularly devastating form that day as they all scored centuries.