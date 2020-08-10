Upottery’s trio of centurions put Sidmouth II to the sword in Glebe Park run fest

Upottery racked up a huge score of 393-5 on their way to an impressive 298-run win over Sidmouth II in a Tier Three East One match at Glebe Park.

What was most unusual about this match is that three of the home batsmen scored centuries in the same innings!

James Mitcham, skippering Upottery in the absence of Mark Joyce, won the toss, opted to bat and sent Matthew Button-Stephens and debut making Ollie Cave and the pair put on 152 for the first wicket. Cave was first man down, but not before he had marked his first start for the villagers with 107. Jack Larcombe was next man in - and out - in his case not troubling the scorers!

Stand-in skipper Mitcham was next man in and he Button-Stephens promptly put on 154 for the third wicket before Mitcham fell for 103. Button-Stephens became the third centurion and, when he was out with 103 to his name, Upottery were 350-4. Rob Tasker then put bat to ball over the closing overs and Upottery’s innings ended on 393-5 after 40 overs.

For the beleaguered Sidmouth bowlers, Toby Seldon claimed two wickets and finished with figures of 2-52 while the other three wickets to fall were snapped up by Charles Brock, Ben Fisher and Miles Dalton.

In their reply Sidmouth were bundled out for 95 with the only serious resistance coming from number four bat Louis Adey (32) and Charles Brock (19) while the total also included 31 extras.

The Upottery bowling honours were shared by two players who each claimed four wicket hauls; Ben Kidson (4-13) and Bradley Winsley (4-20) while the other two wickets were claimed by opening seamers Harry Wright and Ryan Pulman who had reduced Sidmouth to 8-2 early in their reply.