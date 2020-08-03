Advanced search

Upottery Seconds go top with win at Woodbury and Newton St Cyres

PUBLISHED: 11:47 03 August 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Upottery Cricket Club Seconds moved to the top of the East 4 E (Tier 6) thanks to a six-wicket win at Woodbury and Newton St Cyres Cricket Club.

The visitors won the toss and elected to have a bowl first and it was a decision that was soon vindicated as no Woodbury and Newton St Cyres batter scored more than 37.

Opener Mukesh Purohit was the first to fall for a five-ball duck and the only resistance came from Phil Dale and Dave Chruch who scored 37 and 29 respectively.

The wickets were spread out between the Upottery bowlers with Andrew Pulman, Daniel Stevens and Matt Frost all taking two whilst Adrian Salter took three.

Upottery were led by Peter-John Kaal and Andrew Pulman in their chase of 133 who both ended unbeaten on 41 and 27 respectively.

The win means Upottery top the table on an average of 19 points compared to Woodbury and Newton St Cyres’ 12.

