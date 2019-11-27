Advanced search

Upottery sit joint top of Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League

PUBLISHED: 08:44 27 November 2019

Upottery share the leadership of the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League with just three games remaining.

The last two match days have seen just two matches played.

November 17 saw wins for Sidmouth and Clyst Hydon while the Upottery versus Tipton St John match was cancelled.

Sidmouth restricted Clyst St George to 72, a total they passed in some comfort and then Clyst Hydon chalked up a score of 105 before restricting Newton Poppleford to 84.

Last Sunday the action began with Tipton St John bowled out for 67 leaving Clyst Hydon a straightforward run chase.

The Sidmouth versus Newton Poppleford game was not played and so a new date will need to be found and the day's action was wrapped up with Upottery restricting Clyst St George to 92 and knocking off the required runs.

Latest Table P W D L F A Pts

Upottery 7 5 0 2 39 41 15

Sidmouth 6 5 0 1 40 44 15

Clyst St George 7 4 0 3 86 42 12

Clyst Hydon 7 4 0 3 43 45 12

Newton Poppleford 6 2 0 4 55 45 6

Tipton St John 7 0 0 7 -3 43 0

