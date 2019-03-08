James Mitcham century propels Upottery to third win of the season

Upottery moved into the promotion places after a 14 run win over Clyst Hydon in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League D Division East.

Upottery hosted the game and were asked to bat by toss winners Clyst Hydon. Despite the early loss of Jack Larcombe for four, it was a confident batting display with Tom Wyatt and James Mitcham combining well.

They put on a 87-run partnership as Mitcham sailed towards his century.

He eventually lost his partner Wyatt when he was bowled by Chris Holmes on 34 but it did not stop Mitcham as he continued to hit towards the ton mark.

Wicketkeeper Adam Pulman also impressed with the bat with a 50 to his name.

Mitcham was eventually out for 105 having been caught by James Billington from the bowling of Simthuran Thevaraj.

The damage was done though and Clyst Hydon had been set a high target of 289 if they were to achieve victory.

Their chase could hardly have gotten off to a worse start when two of their opening three batsmen left the crease on zero.

Opening batsmen Thevaraj did manage to steady the ship alongside Ian Sutton with the latter going on to score 75.

The wickets throughout the innings were showed around the Upottery bowlers, Adrian Salter and Mitcham both took one, Ryan Pulman took two and Ben Kidson took four.

Clyst Hydon did come close but with the loss of Sutton on 202-6, the tailenders struggled to keep hold of their wickets.

The away team were eventually dismissed for 274, giving Upottery a well earned win.

They sit at third in the D Division East table and will face Budleigh Salterton 2nds on Saturday, June 8.