Wellman rifles second successive unbeaten Devon league century for Uplyme & Lyme Regis

Uplyme & Lyme Regis batsman Tyler Wellman slammed a second successive Devon League unbeaten century as his team put hosts Axminster well and truly to the sword, beating the Axe men by a margin of 208 runs.

Uplyme skipper Steve Batey won the toss and opted to bat first and opened the inning himself.

However, with the score on 30 the skipper became the first wicket to fall, caught for 24 and, when fellow opener Charlie Moss (13) and number three bat Alfie Jaques (0), joined him in the pavilion, Uplyme had slipped to 44-3. However, Wellman was joined at the crease by Joe Elsworth and the pair took the fight to the home bowlers adding 212 for the fourth wicket before Elsworth was run out when just three runs shy of a century.

Moments before, Wellman had chalked up another unbeaten ton to sit with his 100 not out seven days before. Wellman finished not out 102, scored from 100 deliveries, hitting 16 fours. Elsworth’s 97 came from 91 deliveries and he hit a dozen fours and two sixes as Uplyme closed on 256-4 after their 40 overs.

Robin Ellis was the home bowler to enjoy the best return with his figures being 2-28 from seven overs.

Axminster’s reply was hit by early wickets with half the side back in the pavilion with just 26 runs on the score board.

It did not get much better as the final five wickets could only muster another 22 runs as the Axe men were bowled out for 48 in one ball shy of 20 overs.

The only home batsman into double figures was number five, Dan Murane, with 11 and the ‘best of the rest’ was the contribution of seven from opener Andrew Guppy

The successful Uplyme bowlers were Steve Batey (2-5), Jibu Varghese (3-11), Sam Farrow (2-3), Tyler Wellman (1-3) and David Matthews (1-20).