Whimple and Feniton win but Kilmington, Upottery, Chardstock and Honiton are beaten - Tolchards Devon League matchday eight round-up

Seaton Cricket Club v Ipplepen Cricket Club in the B Division. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Kilmington slipped to a fourth defeat in seven B Division outings when beaten by just 22 runs by visiting Ipplepen who returned to the top of the table, sending Seaton, who were without a game, down to second place.

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife

Ipplepen batted first at the Memorial Ground and the home bowlers did their work well to bowl them out for 208. Tom Olive (3-38) and Matt Reed (3-40) shared the bowling honours.

Home wickets fell at a regular pace in the reply and, at 137-9 the last pair of Tom Olive and Dan Fuzzard found themselves at the wicket. The pair batted with real grit and so nearly got their side over the line, but when Olive was trapped leg before for 32, Fuzzard was left as the not out batsman on 15 and Kilmington had suffered anther narrow defeat.

Whimple eased to a comfortable six wicket home win over Alphington. Exeter City Football Club manager Matt Taylor top scored with 78 in his sides 205-9. Kalann Nessling ended up with 2-48 and there were single wickets for Stephen Hathaway, Cameron Kidd, Matt Richards and Lee Nessling and there were also three run-outs.

The run chase was almost 'text book' with the top four home batsmen all contributing. Openers Kevin Thompson (51) and Nathan Kidd (45no) gave the chase the solid start it needed and then Henry Gordon-Lennox (48) and Cameron Kidd (20) chipped in before Silk joined opener Kidd and the pair saw the home side to a comfortable six wicket win with victory achieved with five-and-a-half overs remaining.

Upottery suffered a third defeat of the D Division East season when they were beaten by six wickets on their visit to Sandford. Batting first on another fine Creedy Park track, Upottery closed on 226-4 after their 45 overs. The main contributions came from skipper Matt Broom (66) and Rob Tasker (69) with the pair 142 for the third wicket. However, the home batsmen also enjoyed the conditions and they eased home, losing just four wickets in the process.

Ryan Pulman finished with figures of 2-64 from eight overs and the most impressive return - certainly in terms of economy - was the 1-30 from a full shift of nine overs sent down by Rob Tasker.

A superb 48-ball 66 from number seven batsman Jon Pyle helped Feniton to a 35 run home win over Budleigh 2nds in a D Division East meeting. Pyle, batting at number seven, hit five fours and four sixes and the 'best of the rest' was a watchful 43 from opener Mark Salter as Feniton closed on 204-8 after their 45 overs.

Budleigh were then restricted to a reply of 169-9 after 45 overs.

Jon French topped the bowling honours with figures of 3-20 and Adrian Pullin, who also claimed three wickets, finished with figures of 3-44.

Honiton gave D Division East leaders Clyst St George a run for their money before slipping to a 31 run defeat. Honiton skipper James Pickard put the home side in and saw his bowlers combine well to restrict Clyst to 191-8. Willy Graham (3-25) and Rob Ingram (2-37) were the pick of the bowlers and the other wickets takers were the skipper and Ian Kelly.

Dave Haysom (19) and Luke Phillips (28) gave Honiton a 51 run start, but then wickets fell at regular intervals to leave the visitors on 101-8. However, ninth wicket pair, Kieran Conway (23) and Willy Graham (25) added 50 before Conway fell and, with Graham departing soon after the run chase ended with Honiton on 160.

Chardstock suffered a last ball defeat in a thrilling D Division East contest at home to Clyst Hydon. Opener Gary Larcombe carried his bat, scoring an unbeaten 138 from 125 deliveries, hitting 22 fours and three sixes. He and fellow opener Steve Allspp (54) put on 152 for the first wicket and Chardstock closed on 243-4.

Clyst Hydon were eight wickets down when they won the game off the final ball of the contest. Steve Allsopp (2-34) and Nathan Copp (2-43) were the principle wicket takers for Chardstock.