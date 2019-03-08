Advanced search

Whimple join race for top spot with win over Braunton

PUBLISHED: 09:36 31 May 2019

Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper

Whimple Cricket Club have drawn level with joint C Division East leaders Exmouth 2nds and Sidmouth 2nds after a 15 run win against Braunton Cricket Club.

North Devon side Braunton were the visitors to Whimple as both teams looked to improve on their two wins and one defeat record.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl on a cloudy but warm day.

Whimple opener Nathan Kidd started proceedings well with a score of 43 before being bowled and caught by Daniel Brierley.

His partner opener Mike Searie did not fare so well as he fell for nine.

Captain Ben Silk steaded the order after a flurry of wickets. His 45 not out would go on to be the highest Whimple score of the day.

Jason Raynor was the pick of the bowlers for Braunton. He took three wickets but at a costly rate of 37 runs.

Raynor combined with Joe Barnes and Brierley to make their way through the lower order and the hosts ended on 176-9 at the end of the 45 overs.

Braunton's openers were seemingly just as stubborn. Callum Mitchell scored 69 before being caught by Matt Richards while Jon Baglow hit 17.

A strong batting performance from Benjamin Whitty gave Braunton a platform to build on as they chased the 176 target.

Whitty's dismissal proved to be the turning point though as the middle and lower order were skittled out with no batsman hitting more than eight.

Matt Brown was dangerous with the ball, taking four wickets in his nine overs.

He was followed closely behind by Lee Nessling on three.

Brown, alongside Matt Richards, set about taking parat the tailenders and the visitors ended on 161 all out, giving Whimple their fourth win of the season.

Captain Ben Silk told the Herald: "It was a great team performance, all 11 contributed in one way or another.

"We showed real character, we looked like we might only get 150 and did well to get to our score and then they were cruising it with the chase but we dug in and kept backing ourselves."

They are now level on points with Exmouth 2nds and Sidmouth 2nds at the top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League C Division East.

Next up for Whimple is a trip to Shobrooke Park on Saturday, June 1.

