Whimple captain aiming for top half after Braunton win

Following his side's 15-run win over Braunton, captain Ben Silk spoke to us regarding the performance and his team's plans for the season.

Silk said: "It was a great team performance, all 11 contributed in one way or another.

"We showed real character, we looked like we might only get 150 and did well to get to our score and then they were cruising it with the chase but we dug in and kept backing ourselves.

"Matt Richards was awesome and changed the game with the ball, his nine overs really put the pressure on.

"Going for 11 runs with five maidens, with Matt Brown at the other end, the two bowl really well together.

"We felt we were probably 30 or 40 runs short, we couldn't really get partnerships going which was frustrating and hopefully something we can learn from.

"We have a new square at Whimple that I think will continue to get better and better thanks to all the hard work of our groundsman Adrian Witton.

Asked about Matt Brown's four wicket haul, he joked: "He's not bad for a spinner who's surprise ball is the one that turns!

"He's my top wicket taker so far this season and he's probably had four or five drop catches off him so far this season. We won't talk about his first three overs on Saturday, I think they went for 30 of those runs!"

Having gone joint top of the C Division East table, Silk said: "We want to finish in the top half, we have had a great start and even against Exmouth, on paper it looks like we got stuffed, but take one man out of the equation who we dropped on 0 and it's a different game.

"We will take one game at a time and see where we are I guess."