Whimple ease to six wicket win over Alphington

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Whimple cruised to a sixth win in eight C Division East outings as they defeated visiting Alphington by six wickets.

After winning the toss and putting the Alphas in, Whimple skipper Ben Silk saw his bowlers toil away without much joy in the early exchanges.

However, once the openers were parted, second change Cameron Kidd making the break through, wickets fell at regular interval and the visitors ultimately ended their 45 overs with a score of 205-9. The pick of the visiting knocks was the one of Exeter City Football Club manager Matt Taylor who had scored 78 when skipper Silk held a catch to give Lee Nessling a wicket. Kalann Nessling ended up with 2-48 and there were single wickets for Stephen Hathaway, Cameron Kidd, Matt Richards and Lee Nessling and there were also three run-outs.

The run chase was almost 'text book' with the top four home batsmen all contributing. Openers Kevin Thompson (51) and Nathan Kidd (45no) gave the chase the solid start it needed and then Henry Gordon-Lennox (48) and Cameron Kidd (20) chipped in before Silk joined opener Kidd and the pair saw the home side to a comfortable six wicket win with victory achieved with five-and-a-half overs remaining.

On Saturday (June 29) Whimple make the short trip across to Sidmouth to meet the table-toppers. However, with the Fortfield men just 11 pints ahead of Whimple, an away success on Saturday and would keep things mighty close at the top of the table.