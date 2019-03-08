Whimple skipper praises bowling performance after Shobrooke Park win

Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Following their win over Shobrooke Park by six wickets, Whimple are top of the table after five games and the captain says the club is buzzing.

Whimple captain Ben Silk said his side produced a 'great bowling performance' after they defeated Shobrooke Park by six wickets.



Silk said: "The pitch didn't look great so happy to win the toss and bowl. It played fine.

"Haddas [Stephen Hathaway] and Gareth [Stoneman] were awesome with the new ball.

"Lee Nessling came on and really turned the screw, I had six bowling options which is a nice headache to have.

"Lee with the ball and Cam [Kidd] batted really sensibly.

"Henry Gordon Lennox looked good as well and it's nice again to contribute again myself.

"To be top of the table after five games is a bit of a shock if I'm honest, it helps winning games obviously because the team has confidence and the club is buzzing."