Whimple skipper Ben Silk steps down

PUBLISHED: 19:37 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 06 March 2020

The Whimple team in 2017 after their Whiteway Cup final win over Kilmington with skipper Ben Silk in the middle of the front row. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Whimple team in 2017 after their Whiteway Cup final win over Kilmington with skipper Ben Silk in the middle of the front row. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Whimple Cricket Club have a new face in the side and a new man at the helm for the season ahead in the C Division East, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The new man in the side is experienced Australian Grade cricketer Braden Hickey, a top-order batsman who also bowls.

Hickey plays A Grade cricket for St Bernard's Old Collegians in the Seymour District competition in Victoria.

Hickey has totted up more than 2,200 runs and taken 100 wickets with his off-spin in a career stretching back over a decade.

Whimple will have a new skipper for 2020 as Ben Silk has stepped aside after eight years in charge in this stint.

Silk has completed two turns as captain and totalled 10 years in the job.

He said: "My son turns six in May and I want to spend time with him at cricket rather than worrying about having a match ball, the drinks being ready or the batting order being correct."

Whimple have won promotion during Silk's tenure, but it is a cup glory he is proudest of

"Without doubt my proudest moment was winning the Whiteway Cup," said Silk.

"I first became aware of the Whiteway Cup in 1990 when we moved to Devon and watched it being played for at Whimple.

"We beat Kilmington at Whimple and it was great to have Cam Kidd, my step-son in the same team.

"I am the first Whimple captain in a long time to win the cup and it took me 27 years to lift it."

Silk's last game in charge was another Whiteway Cup win, last season's victory over Kentisbeare in the final.

Whimple's new captain is Gareth Stoneman. Steve Kidd will skipper the second team.

