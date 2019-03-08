Whimple well beaten at home by Exmouth II

Whimple were well beaten by they went down by 112 runs at home to Exmouth II for whom Richard Baggs hit a century.

Batting first, Baggs dominated the first half of the contest scoring 124 and such was his dominance of the run scoring that the 'best of the rest' was a knock of 27 from James Edworthy while Jeremy Tozer chipped in with 18 as Exmouth closed on 226-8.

Cameron Kidd took the bowling honours with figures of 3-38 from seven overs and Matt Brown finished with figures of 2-33 from a full shift of nine overs. Lee Nessling bowled as tight spell that saw him only go for 21 runs from his six overs and he also bagged a wicket. His son Kalann also claimed a wicket, but his nine overs also went for 53 runs.

The Whimple run chase suffered an early double setback as both Kev Thompson and Will Bardot were sent back for single figure offerings.

The reply got to 70 before a third wicket fell, but, from 75-3, Whimple's lower order imploded and they were eventually bowled out for 114 in 33 overs. Just two players made it into double figures with the bat and they were number four Cameron Kidd who hit 43 while number five, Gareth Stoneman, scored 16.

The defeat, a fourth of the league campaign for Whimple, probably ends any outside chance of catching then top two of Heathcoat 2nds and Sidmouth 2nds.

This Saturday (July 27), Whimple travel to a Braunton side that sit fifth, one place and 33 points below them in the table.

