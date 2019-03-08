Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Whimple well beaten at home by Exmouth II

PUBLISHED: 13:37 22 July 2019

Kalann Nessling bowling for Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8665. Picture: Terry Ife

Kalann Nessling bowling for Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8665. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Whimple were well beaten by they went down by 112 runs at home to Exmouth II for whom Richard Baggs hit a century.

Gareth Stoneman bowling for Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8701. Picture: Terry IfeGareth Stoneman bowling for Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8701. Picture: Terry Ife

Batting first, Baggs dominated the first half of the contest scoring 124 and such was his dominance of the run scoring that the 'best of the rest' was a knock of 27 from James Edworthy while Jeremy Tozer chipped in with 18 as Exmouth closed on 226-8.

Cameron Kidd took the bowling honours with figures of 3-38 from seven overs and Matt Brown finished with figures of 2-33 from a full shift of nine overs. Lee Nessling bowled as tight spell that saw him only go for 21 runs from his six overs and he also bagged a wicket. His son Kalann also claimed a wicket, but his nine overs also went for 53 runs.

The Whimple run chase suffered an early double setback as both Kev Thompson and Will Bardot were sent back for single figure offerings.

The reply got to 70 before a third wicket fell, but, from 75-3, Whimple's lower order imploded and they were eventually bowled out for 114 in 33 overs. Just two players made it into double figures with the bat and they were number four Cameron Kidd who hit 43 while number five, Gareth Stoneman, scored 16.

Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8714. Picture: Terry IfeWhimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8714. Picture: Terry Ife

The defeat, a fourth of the league campaign for Whimple, probably ends any outside chance of catching then top two of Heathcoat 2nds and Sidmouth 2nds.

This Saturday (July 27), Whimple travel to a Braunton side that sit fifth, one place and 33 points below them in the table.

Will Bardot keeping wicket for Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8723. Picture: Terry IfeWill Bardot keeping wicket for Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8723. Picture: Terry Ife

Whimple celebrate a wicket at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8748. Picture: Terry IfeWhimple celebrate a wicket at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8748. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Residents save thatched home from outbuilding blaze

Crews from five different stations converged at the garage fire in Farway. Picture:Colyton Fire Station

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Residents save thatched home from outbuilding blaze

Crews from five different stations converged at the garage fire in Farway. Picture:Colyton Fire Station

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Whimple well beaten at home by Exmouth II

Kalann Nessling bowling for Whimple at home to Exmouth II'S. Ref mhsp 30 19TI 8665. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook running pair complete the Lundy Island half marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - members Sarah Adams and Ben Tancock at the Lundy Island Half Marathon. Picture ECRC CRANBROOK

Seaton bowlers enjoy ‘record-breaking’ win in the Jubilee Cup

The Seaton four of Glenn Elliott, Don Yaxley, Peter Barradell and ‘Maestro’ Roger Woolland, with the Victory Cup they won at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SEATON BOWLS CLUB

AVRs Jake Smith in 10,000m top 10 finish at the European U23 Championships

AVRs Jake Smith in action at the U23 European Championships in Sweden. Picture AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists