Whimple win to stay top of the table

Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

A strong performance from their bowlers saw Whimple win by six wickets against Shobroke Park.

Whimple, the away team for this match, won the toss and elected to field first.

Shobroke Park's openers were both undone early having fallen for a combined five runs from the bowling of Stephen Hathaway and Gareth Stoneman leaving the home side on 9-2.

Stoneman was involved again for the fall of the next wicket as he trapped Neil Branton lbw on six.

Shobroke Park's Jareer Shikrani did manage to steady the ship with a score of 37 but he was eventually dismissed via a catch from David Culshaw off the bowling of Matt Richards.

The tailorder failed to add any significant runs to the board as the hosts ended on 123 all out.

Matt Brown was the pick of the bowlers having taken three while Stoneman and Lee Nessling both dismissed two.

Whimple's middle order was the main department when they took up the bat.

Recovering from the early loss of opener Nathan Kidd for two, Kevin Thompson and Henry Gordon Lennox put on a steady partnership of 53 before the latter fell.

Gordon Lennox scored the second highest total for his side with 29 including five fours.

Cameron Kidd and captain Ben Silk then combined to take Whimple over the line, scoring 26 and 30 respectively.

The win leaves Whimple top of the C Division East table having won five of their six games so far.

Next up for the team, they face Heathcoat 2nds at home on Saturday, June 8.