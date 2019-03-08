Wide ball! How many wides did your local club bowl in the first half of the Tolchards Devon League season

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

The half way stage has been reached in the league season and, to date, across the Premier, A, B and C to H Division's East there have been no fewer than 10,998 wides added to the scores across the league, writes Steve Birley

It must be made clear that that does not means 10,998 additional deliveries for sometimes it's two, three and even five wides awarded from a single ball, but it still means an awful lot of extra deliveries making already lengthy games - even longer!

Matchday nine which saw the halfway stage reached saw 1,426 wides bowled - the third highest amount across the nine weeks of league cricket.

E Division East served up the most wides of any of the nine divisions as the five games produced a season's high of 262 wides - averaging 52 per game!

It is two E Division East sides that stand above everybody else in terms of wides bowled - Uplyme & Lyme Regis (268) and Ottery St Mary 2nd XI (249). B Division Brixham have also bowled over 200 as have D Division East Sampford Peverell and Tiverton.

At the other end of the scale are Premier Division leaders Heathcoat who have only sent down 50 wides since the campaign began.

So, club by club, across the nine divisions from Premier to H Division East, who has bowled the most wides this season after nine of the 18 matchdays?

268 Lyme & Lyme Regis (E East)

249 Ottery St Mary II (E East)

226 Brixham (B)

201 Sampford Peverell (D East)

195 Cheriton Fitzpaine (G East) played 8

191 Alphington (C East)

191 Budleigh II (D East)

189 Ottery St Mary (C East)

188 Clyst Hydon II (D East)

182 Cullompton (B)

180 Shobrooke Park (A)

180 Seaton II (F East)

179 Barton (A)

178 Honiton (D East)

177 Bideford (E East)

177 Ivybridge (A)

176 Abbotskerswell (A)

176 Woodbury & NSC (E East)

175 Heathcoat (C East)

173 Bradninch II (E East)

170 Clyst Hydon II (F East)

169 Plymouth (P)

168 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton (F East)

165 Cullompton II (F East)

165 Sandford II (D East)

165 Torquay (P)

162 Bovey Tracey (B)

162 Countess Wear (E East)

161 Shobrooke Park II (G East) played 7

160 Tavistock (A)

158 Exeter II (C East)

157 Feniton (D East)

156 North Devon II (E East)

156 Upottery (E East)

154 Exeter (P)

151 Exmouth (P)

151 Exmouth II (C East)

151 Kentisbeare II (G East) played 8

150 Clyst St George (D East)

149 Woodbury & NSC II (H East) played 8

147 North Devon III (G East) played 8

145 Chardstock (D East)

145 Seaton (B)

144 Upottery (D East)

143 Exeter III (F East) played 7

143 Ipplepen (B)

141 Exmouth III (G East) played 7

141 Kilmington II (H East) played 7

141 Sidmouth (E East)

140 Kentisbeare (D East)

139 Feniton II (G East) played 7

137 Countess Wear II (H East) played 5

136 Whimple (C East)

132 Topsham St James II (H East) 7

130 North Devon (P)

128 Topsham St James (E East)

127 Honiton II (F East)

126 Hatherleigh (A)

126 Braunton (C East)

126 Sidmouth II (C East)

125 Plympton (A)

124 Bradninch (A)

124 Thorverton II (F East) played 7

122 Barnstaple & Pilton (C East)

120 Plymstock (B)

119 Axminster II (H East) played 8

119 Braunton II (G East)

118 Whimple (G East) played 7

102 Bideford (A)

101 Cornwood (A)

99 Exwick (F East)

99 Sandford (P)

97 Clyst St George II (F East)

97 Kilmington (B)

97 Paignton (P)

96 Chudleigh (B)

94 Bovey Tracey

94 Thorverton (B)

93 Sidmouth (P)

90 Budleigh (A)

86 Barnstaple & Pilton II (G East) played 6

80 Axminster (F East)

77 Filleigh (H East) played 7

73 Sidbury (H East) played 7

63 Exwick (H East) played 7

50 Heathcoat (P)