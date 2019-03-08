Advanced search

Kidd century sets up Whimple win

PUBLISHED: 13:07 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 08 July 2019

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

A 110-run score from Cameron Kidd helped Whimple secure a win over Barnstaple & Pilton in the C Division East.

Batting first, Whimple were staring at a collapse when they found themselves 27-3.

Openers Nathan Kidd and Kevin Thompson scored a combined seven whereas number three was dismissed on four.

Cameron Kidd made his way to the crease and thankfully for his side, steadied the ship.

He began to build partnerships with Ben Silk and Jon Burnell so when he was eventually out the score was 164-7.

The tail added a further 40 runs meaning the team finished on 204 all out after 38.3 overs.

Barnstaple & Pilton also suffered a difficult start when opener George McEndoo left the crease for a duck.

Other than Sam Bithell, none of the top four batsmen scored ten runs but the middle order did recover.

Matt Clarke scored 45, Tom Moody scored 30 and Lee Cole hit 33 as Barnstaple looked to push towards the 205 target.

With the score at 169-9, there was a lot of pressure on the tail to make the required runs but eventually they fell short.

After 43.2 overs, Matt Jarvis was caught by Jon Burnell from the bowling of Matt Rihcards and the visitors ended on 173 all out

Gareth Stoneman and Matt Richards were the highlights of the bowling attack as they both took three wickets each. Mention must also be made of Matt Brown for his two dismissals.

The win kept Whimple within reach of top spot behind Heathcoat 2nds and Sidmouth 2nds.

Whimple now travel to Exeter 2nds who, like Barnstaple and Pilton, are languishing in the lower depths of the C Division East division.

