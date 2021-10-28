News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Cullompton Rangers 0-1 Millwey Rise

Dick Sturch

Published: 3:02 PM October 28, 2021   
football

In the words of Mark Turner, Millwey's manager. “It was a bit of a smash and grab. We weren't really in it especially the first half.” '

Rise' keeper, Brett Garner, kept 'Rise' in the game pulling off a couple of excellent saves'. The home side could have been down to ten men after 20 minutes when one of their players committed an horrendous tackle on Stuart King, which left him with disturbing leg injuries.

The referee unbelievably felt it was a fair challenge and never even produced a yellow card. Things got even more serious when, from a clash of heads, Millwey's Imran Chowdhury and an opposition players had to go off both with bad head injuries leading to an ambulance being called.

The second half saw 'Rise' rally but the home side were still a constant threat. Both Nathan Womersley and Stuart King went close before a change saw Luke Thurlow replace Owen Enticott and almost immediately make a sublime touch and run which set up Robbie Prior to slide the ball in at the far post. for what turned out to be the winner.

Brett Garner, for his controlled and commanding performance, was Millwey's man of the match...

Colyton 2nd X1 are visitors to Cloakham next week KO 2-15pm.

