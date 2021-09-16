News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Dark day for Millwey Rise

Published: 11:23 AM September 16, 2021   
Millwey Rise AFC

Millwey Rise 1st X1 were unable to raise a side for the long trip to Hatherleigh in the Devon Senior Cup, so the home team received a winning walkover into the next round. 

The 2nd X1 had a hard, home game in the Intermediate Cup against St Thomas Social Club FC and finished on the wrong end of an 8-2 result. The visitors were a very organised team and 'Rise' were 0-5 down by half time.  

This was followed by two more goals in the second period before Millwey pulled one back through Argentinian Gera Giorgini scoring his first goal for the club. St Thomas then scored again to make it eight before Stuart King scored Millwey's second just prior to the final whistle. 

Manager Terry Male said: "It was a very tough day but we will dust ourselves off and look to putting it right in our next league game away to Newton St Cyres." 

