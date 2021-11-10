Defeat for youth and experience at Millwey Rise

Millwey, who went into this game with a mixture of veterans and youth found their opponents a formidable force to contend with.

For the first 20 minutes, 'Rise' were under constant pressure, rarely able to get out of their half. Westexe had the ball in the net after ten minutes only to be ruled offside but made no mistake a few minutes later to go one up.



Millwey then gained a bit of impetus and efforts from Shane Featherstone and Ashley Hall went close to equalising.

In the opening minutes of the second period, 'Rise' were again on the attack, first winning a corner and then Jack Bennett heading inches over the bar.

Westexe then quickly forged further ahead with two goals within ten minutes. A mesmerising dribble past four defenders in the 'Rise' area was finished with the ball placed wide of keeper Leon Finbow to add a fourth.



Bennett then went close before Featherstone headed home for 'Rise' from a Hall cross. One minute later, Westexe went further ahead when a powerful shot from outside the area went in off the post. In the final ten minutes, the visitors added two more to their total making them worthy 7 -1 victors.

On this display Westexe, would have given teams in the higher echelons a problem. It was no disgrace to Manager Terry Male's team, who never gave up in their efforts to take the game to their opponents. Aaron Conway was one youngster in particular who caught the eye.

Next week Millwey 2nd X1 are away to Bow Athletic. Millwey 1st X1 are at Cloakham Lawns, where the visitors are Sidmouth Town 3rds, KO 2-15pm.