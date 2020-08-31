Advanced search

Del Cup Silver Division success for Ann Trayling

PUBLISHED: 09:05 31 August 2020

The first round of the weather-delayed Del Cup was at last played and some surprisingly good scores achieved-this in spite of the very different course conditions after the previous couple of days stormy weather.

Having enjoyed a Summer of fast, dry and almost perfect fairways and greens, thanks to the meticulous care and attention of the Greens staff, the damp and much slower conditions now prevailing took their toll on many scores.

However, some players proved otherwise.

In the Silver Division, the winner, with 35 points was Ann Trayling who had a birdie and three pars on her round.

Jackie Seager, with 33, took second place and third, with 32, was Olwen Eaton.

The Bronze One winner was Jan Portlock with 30 points (including one par) and second place went to Brenda Hyde with 29, on countback from Jane Watts.

The Bronze Two winner was Linda Curtis with 35 points (including two pars), second was Cathy Williams with 30 and third was Maureen Lawrence with 29.

The second round will take place in September-weather permitting.

Although organised play along normal lines is currently not possible, the loyal supporters of the hugely popular group Tuesday Mixed, so superbly organised by Sue and Paul Ritchie, have still managed informal gatherings on a Tuesday to play mixed golf.

They have supported both the bar and Emma’s catering, which is very much valued by all concerned. We can only hope that normality returns before too long.

