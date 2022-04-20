Determined Millwey earn a deserved point at home to Witheridge

The 'Reds' or the 'Blues' that was the weekend question. In the end, I chose the blue of Millwey over the red of Liverpool. Possibly an ocean apart in skill but little difference in effort and determination.

Millwey certainly began with a determination that promised goals to come. In the first few minutes, Owen Enticott just failed to get a toe-end on a through ball before the keeper secured it.

After the early excitement, the game settled down as play swung from end to end with Enticott, Luke Thurlow and Ben Webb going close for the 'Rise'.

The second period started in the same vein as the first, and Witheridge went close with a shot skewed wide. Joe Osborne then neatly beat two defenders but his resultant cross-goal strike flashed past the far post. In the dying minute, a Chris Pritchard precision cross was met by a thumping header from Jack Bennett, which rattled the visitor’s crossbar.