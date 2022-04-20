News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Determined Millwey earn a deserved point at home to Witheridge

Logo Icon

Dick Sturch

Published: 12:00 AM April 20, 2022
Millwey Rise 2nds sponsored by AquaHeat and Jurassic Coast Cleaning Co.

Millwey Rise 2nds sponsored by AquaHeat and Jurassic Coast Cleaning Co. - Credit: Dick Sturch

The 'Reds' or the 'Blues' that was the weekend question. In the end, I chose the blue of Millwey over the red of Liverpool. Possibly an ocean apart in skill but little difference in effort and determination. 

Millwey certainly began with a determination that promised goals to come. In the first few minutes, Owen Enticott just failed to get a toe-end on a through ball before the keeper secured it.  

After the early excitement, the game settled down as play swung from end to end with Enticott, Luke Thurlow and Ben Webb going close for the 'Rise'. 

The second period started in the same vein as the first, and Witheridge went close with a shot skewed wide. Joe Osborne then neatly beat two defenders but his resultant cross-goal strike flashed past the far post. In the dying minute, a Chris Pritchard precision cross was met by a thumping header from Jack Bennett, which rattled the visitor’s crossbar. 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

All aboard for re-opening of popular Axminster Cafe

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Drink driver banned after A30 crash

Court Reporter

person
One of the private gardens that will be opening to raise funds for Hospiscare

Beautiful gardens open to the public for Hospiscare

Philippa Davies

person
Honiton Rugby Club Under 13s

Rugby

Honiton Hawks triumph in Tavistock tournament

Tim Herbert

person