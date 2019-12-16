Advanced search

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club awards celebrate a terrific year

Trophy winners at the Devon & Somerset Gliding Club AGM. Picture: ROBERT H LEE



Cross-country flying lately at the Devon & Somerset Gliding Club has been limited to the simulator, but training flights continue on any reasonable day, writes Jill Harman.

The annual presentation of trophies followed the annual general meeting on Saturday evening at the club.

The awards were shared out amongst several members of the Club.

These included Pete Startup from Ottery St Mary, Peter Bennett from Exeter, Pete and Jill Harmer from Cruwys Morchard, Phil Morrison from Exmouth, Nick Jones from Hemyock, Ron and Dan Johns from Gunnislake for some great flights from North Hill and on Club expeditions and competitions.

Mark Worsfold, Emma Kendall both from Exeter and Dan Hender from Cullompton were jointly awarded the Norman Whyte trophy for best progress with Charlie Stuckey from Kentisbeare awarded the best junior. Stirling Melhuish was awarded the Wily Old Bird trophy.

Team Hender from Cullompton were awarded the best volunteer workers at the club by a members on-line poll.

Another online poll by the members was awarded for the best Instructor of the Year, and Pete Harmer, from Cruwys Morchard, won this for his calm and reassuring approach.

Interested in gliding with us at Devon and Somerset Gliding Club? Find out about our trial lessons, (they make a wonderful Christmas present) and you can purchase and book on-line by visiting our website at dsgc.co.uk

