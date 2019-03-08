Advanced search

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club host second succesful August course

PUBLISHED: 17:21 26 August 2019

The econd course week in August at Devon & Somerset Gliding Club. Picture DSGC

The econd course week in August at Devon & Somerset Gliding Club. Picture DSGC

The second course week in August enjoyed five days of great weather at Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, writes Jill Harmer.

As usual the combination of new members and existing members together on a Course gives both experience and variety and adds to the enjoyment.

There were personal achievements for Charlie Stuckey - Bronze endorsement and Dan Hender, who has converted to a single seater and completed 23 solo flights already.

The other four course members all moved forward with their training objectives with Instructors Mark Courtney and Steve Westlake.

The club courses for 2020 will be advertised in the New Year. However, in the meantime, if you would like to give gliding a go then you can most certainly arrange to have a trial flight and see if this is the sport for you!

Find out more about trial lessons and indeed, all things Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk

