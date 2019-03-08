Devon and Somerset Gliding Club juniors enjoy half-term Shropshire visit

Devon & Somerset Gliding Club juniors on their visit to the Midland Gliding Club, Long Mynd in Shropshire. Picture DSGC Archant

The month of October was a busy one for the Devon & Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC), writes Jill Harmer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A feature of the month was the taking place of several club expeditions to other gliding sites.

A group of six DSGC junior members with instructors and mentors spent the half-term week at Midland Gliding Club, Long Mynd in Shropshire.

They took with them one of the club's two-seater DG505s and the K6 DRE single seater that has been donated for use by the juniors by a former member.

The more-experienced juniors, who had flown at Long Mynd last year, enjoyed some good flights in the K6, whilst those flying at Long Mynd for the first time started to build their hours in the two-seater. Earlier in the month, club members travelled to Denbigh Gliding Club in North Wales and enjoyed some great flights in wave to over 10,000 feet and one exceptional day climbing to nearly 20,000 feet.

Other club members travelled further to the Scottish Gliding Centre at Portmoak, north of Edinburgh and flew most days, but were hampered by strong winds and rather too frequent showers.

Experiencing different soaring conditions and locations is all part of the gliding experience.

Meanwhile at North Hill - training and trial lessons continue.

Find out more about trial lessons and indeed, all things Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk