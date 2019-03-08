Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club members enjoy a weekend of aerobatics

PUBLISHED: 09:45 29 March 2019

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club junior member Daniel Hender enjoying aerobatics with Will Jones at North Hill. Picture DSGC

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club junior member Daniel Hender enjoying aerobatics with Will Jones at North Hill. Picture DSGC

Archant

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC) junior member, 13-year-old Daniel Hender from Cullompton. was amongst those who enjoyed some advanced aerobatics training at North Hill, writes Jill Harmer.

Daniel, who has to wait until he reaches 14 years of age before he can fly solo in a glider has been learning to fly for over a year.

Daniel got the opportunity to try out some of the aerobatic manoeuvres that he has been practising in the simulator. He is one of DSGC’s junior members and is planning a career in aviation.

The weekend had been organised with Will Jones, BGA Aerobatic Instructor and member of the British Gliding Team, teaching some of the DSGC instructors a sample of the advanced aerobatics that are possible in the club’s Perkoz glider that was purchased last year.

Would you like to give gliding a go? Then you can try the sport out with a trial lesson (we don’t fly aerobatics on trial lessons!

Find out about trial lessons and indeed, all things Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk

Most Read

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

Rare coastal plot for sale in Lyme Regis

The Chalet is situated close to the renowned Hix Oyster and Fish House overlooking Lyme Regis harbour. Picture Savills.

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Most Read

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

Rare coastal plot for sale in Lyme Regis

The Chalet is situated close to the renowned Hix Oyster and Fish House overlooking Lyme Regis harbour. Picture Savills.

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club members enjoy a weekend of aerobatics

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club junior member Daniel Hender enjoying aerobatics with Will Jones at North Hill. Picture DSGC

Ottery have their destiny very much in their own hands with five games to play

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe

Salter stars for Honiton Hawks Under-10s

Sri Lankan feast helps keep Arc afloat

Diners packed the Guildhall to enjoy a Sri Lankan feast in aid of Arc. Picture Suzie McFadzean
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists