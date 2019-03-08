Devon and Somerset Gliding Club members enjoy a weekend of aerobatics

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club junior member Daniel Hender enjoying aerobatics with Will Jones at North Hill. Picture DSGC Archant

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC) junior member, 13-year-old Daniel Hender from Cullompton. was amongst those who enjoyed some advanced aerobatics training at North Hill, writes Jill Harmer.

Daniel, who has to wait until he reaches 14 years of age before he can fly solo in a glider has been learning to fly for over a year.

Daniel got the opportunity to try out some of the aerobatic manoeuvres that he has been practising in the simulator. He is one of DSGC’s junior members and is planning a career in aviation.

The weekend had been organised with Will Jones, BGA Aerobatic Instructor and member of the British Gliding Team, teaching some of the DSGC instructors a sample of the advanced aerobatics that are possible in the club’s Perkoz glider that was purchased last year.

