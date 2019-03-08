Advanced search

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club youngster flies solo

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 July 2019

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club junior Jack Raybould. Picture DSGC

Archant

Congratulations to Jack Raybould, who has become the latest Devon and Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC) junior to fly solo, writes Jill Harmer.

Members of Exeter City Council Housing Department enjoying a visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club.Picture DSGCMembers of Exeter City Council Housing Department enjoying a visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club.Picture DSGC

Jack plans to have a career in aviation and has already won a number of local scholarships to help further his flying aspirations.

Pete Harmer, DSGC Junior Development Coordinator said: "Gliding is a sport that combines adventure, tenacity and decision making with elements of science, technology and engineering.

"Gliding provides young people with the background and skills to help them advance in their future careers."

On Friday evening, a group of 19 work colleagues of DSGC member Tim Powell from Exeter City Council Housing Department enjoyed a full evening of gliding complete with a picnic and fabulous sunset.

If you have a group (minimum 10 people) that would like to try gliding, we offer group evenings or corporate days to experience the great sport.

Find out more about trial lessons and indeed, all things Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk

