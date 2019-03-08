Devon Petanque League reaches the halfway stage of the 2019 campaign

Action from a singles petanque match Archant

The Devon Petanque League has reached the halfway mark for most of the teams involved and Ottery St Mary continue to head affairs having lost only once so far this season, writes Chris Bigmore.

The form of Chudleigh, the current champions, has been indifferent and they will need a strong run in the second half of the campaign if they are to have any hope of retaining their title.

Chudleigh sit mid-table, behind an improving Honiton side and the Plymouth based teams who are both having strong seasons, maintaining top four positions.

One of those is Mayflower, who have been the surprise package and currently lie second in their first season of league action, in marked contrast to Wellington, the other debutants, who have yet to score a win.

Mayflower have of course benefited with the experience of some former Plymouth players while Wellington are finding their feet and look to primarily gain experience this year.

Teams in the lower half of the table have a few games in hand so positions could easily change as the season progresses especially as results in general have been mixed for most sides - and that is reflected in the closeness of the match points.

It will certainly need one team to record some consistent winning results to challenge the hold that Ottery currently have on the league.

Devon League table P W G SD B Pts

Ottery St Mary 8 7 28 115 0 21

Mayflower 8 5 24 66 2 17

Honiton 8 5 22 22 1 16

Plymouth 8 4 21 10 3 15

Chudleigh 8 4 22 37 2 14

Torridge 7 4 17 -25 1 13

Isca 6 3 17 39 1 10

Pig On The Hill 7 2 13 67 2 8

Wellington 8 0 6 -197 1 1