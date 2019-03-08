Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Devon Petanque League reaches the halfway stage of the 2019 campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:51 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 24 June 2019

Action from a singles petanque match

Action from a singles petanque match

Archant

The Devon Petanque League has reached the halfway mark for most of the teams involved and Ottery St Mary continue to head affairs having lost only once so far this season, writes Chris Bigmore.

The form of Chudleigh, the current champions, has been indifferent and they will need a strong run in the second half of the campaign if they are to have any hope of retaining their title.

Chudleigh sit mid-table, behind an improving Honiton side and the Plymouth based teams who are both having strong seasons, maintaining top four positions.

One of those is Mayflower, who have been the surprise package and currently lie second in their first season of league action, in marked contrast to Wellington, the other debutants, who have yet to score a win.

Mayflower have of course benefited with the experience of some former Plymouth players while Wellington are finding their feet and look to primarily gain experience this year.

Teams in the lower half of the table have a few games in hand so positions could easily change as the season progresses especially as results in general have been mixed for most sides - and that is reflected in the closeness of the match points.

It will certainly need one team to record some consistent winning results to challenge the hold that Ottery currently have on the league.

Devon League table P W G SD B Pts

Ottery St Mary 8 7 28 115 0 21

Mayflower 8 5 24 66 2 17

Honiton 8 5 22 22 1 16

Plymouth 8 4 21 10 3 15

Chudleigh 8 4 22 37 2 14

Torridge 7 4 17 -25 1 13

Isca 6 3 17 39 1 10

Pig On The Hill 7 2 13 67 2 8

Wellington 8 0 6 -197 1 1

Most Read

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors

Unique ship’s weekend visit to Lyme scuppered

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Woman taken to hospital after armed police swarm Honiton street

Kilmington ‘tail end charlies’ so close to forcing big surprise

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Most Read

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors

Unique ship’s weekend visit to Lyme scuppered

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Woman taken to hospital after armed police swarm Honiton street

Kilmington ‘tail end charlies’ so close to forcing big surprise

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Jaguars up to second in Honiton Netball League

The four Honiton Netball Club teams that play in the Honiton Netball League; HNC Hot Shots, HNC Honeyz, HNC 3Ts and HNC Heat. Picture HONITON NETBALL CLUB

Brixington Blues U7s net another sparkling tournament success

Brixington Blues U7s at the Ottery St Mary Festival of Youth Football. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Axminster Town - How far will the Tigers travel in their 2019/20 league campaign?

Devon Petanque League reaches the halfway stage of the 2019 campaign

Action from a singles petanque match

$article.content.name

Honiton Running Club at the AVR Woodland Relay meeting. Picture HRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists