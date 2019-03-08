Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Doris Wills Little competition progress for Axe Cliff lady pairing

PUBLISHED: 08:32 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 26 June 2019

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Archant

Wednesday's Centenary Cup competition promised better weather after the early morning rain, but, after getting wet, our brave ladies had then to endure peering through grey, misty and murky conditions, writes Dave Bruce.

However, it did not stop Caroline Bond taking top spot with a fine net 74 which even got her a handicap reduction as the CSS went up to 74. Not far behind, and taking second spot with a score of 77 was young Stella Thompson and Margaret Kenchington came third with a net 79.

However, Margaret's score could have been so much better if it hadn't been the 10 she got on the long par five tenth hole - a great initial drive, but too far left, and just going out of bounds, coupled with a couple of easy short putt misses and, not surprisingly, her cheeks turned a little pink.

In the Shelagh Creasy match on Thursday, the ladies lost all but one game to a strong Saunton Golf Club.

The week ended well though, thanks to Stella Thompson and Caroline Bond winning their second round match in the Doris Wills Little, a foursome County competition, winning one up at Churston. Both ladies are looking forward to the third round. Good luck, ladies.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Commercial property fire at Yarcombe

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Commercial property fire at Yarcombe

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVR veteran quartet complete ‘challenging’ Irish run

The four AVR veteran�s, Richard Hale, Paul Tolchard, Graham Newton and Dave Thomas, who crossed the Irish Sea to tackle the highest mountain in the Irish Republic, Carrauntoohil (1040 metres). Picture AVR

Countryside award for east devon company

Manager Annabel Parkhouse (standing) with employee Malgorzata Tatarczuch . Picture david cozens

Doris Wills Little competition progress for Axe Cliff lady pairing

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Feniton Hawks enjoy Over-60s League win over Marina C

Bowls

Chardstock into Top Club final after success over Axminster

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists