Doris Wills Little competition progress for Axe Cliff lady pairing

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

Wednesday's Centenary Cup competition promised better weather after the early morning rain, but, after getting wet, our brave ladies had then to endure peering through grey, misty and murky conditions, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, it did not stop Caroline Bond taking top spot with a fine net 74 which even got her a handicap reduction as the CSS went up to 74. Not far behind, and taking second spot with a score of 77 was young Stella Thompson and Margaret Kenchington came third with a net 79.

However, Margaret's score could have been so much better if it hadn't been the 10 she got on the long par five tenth hole - a great initial drive, but too far left, and just going out of bounds, coupled with a couple of easy short putt misses and, not surprisingly, her cheeks turned a little pink.

In the Shelagh Creasy match on Thursday, the ladies lost all but one game to a strong Saunton Golf Club.

The week ended well though, thanks to Stella Thompson and Caroline Bond winning their second round match in the Doris Wills Little, a foursome County competition, winning one up at Churston. Both ladies are looking forward to the third round. Good luck, ladies.