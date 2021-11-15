News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Double delight for Beer Albion

Richard Honnor

Published: 1:43 PM November 15, 2021
Remembrance Day at Beer Albion

Remembrance Day at Beer Albion - Credit: Beer Albion

Beer Albion 2nds stretched their lead at the top of Devon and Exeter Division 2 after beating third-placed Teignmouth 2nds 3-0. 

There was nothing to choose between the sides in the first half, both quickly making their attacking intentions clear, but Beer’s central defensive pairing of Fraser Beaumont and Jack Harwood were in top form, with goalkeeper Martin Hill equally assured.   
 
The first goal came on 21 minutes via a sweetly-struck Simon Smith free-kick. Within two minutes of the second period, Beer increased the lead with a looping header from Harry Lawrence and he also scored the third with a rasping finish following good work from substitute Reece Hales.   

On Sunday, Beer Albion booked their passage in the East Devon Senior Cup with a 3-0 win at home to Exmouth Spartans. Charlie Ledger scored first with a 25-yard screamer before Max Rochardson added a second on the turn and Tony Pinder headed in the third. 

Football
East Devon News

