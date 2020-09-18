Advanced search

Drew delight - father and son both net title success in Stockland Tennis Club finals

PUBLISHED: 09:43 18 September 2020

Paul Drew after winning his 30th successive Stockland Tennis Club men's singles title together with runner-up Simon Durrant. Picture: STC

Paul Drew after winning his 30th successive Stockland Tennis Club men's singles title together with runner-up Simon Durrant. Picture: STC

Stockland Tennis Club held it’s annual Summer Tournament finals and there was a high standard of play across all matches.

Stockland Tennis Club Under-13 Boys title winner Josius Drew together with runner-up Toby Taylor. Picture: STCStockland Tennis Club Under-13 Boys title winner Josius Drew together with runner-up Toby Taylor. Picture: STC

There was also a good turnout of members, family and friends all taking in the action whilst observing the much-needed social distancing that is required in this age of the Coronavirus pandemic.

All three junior competitions were played with the Under 16 girls taking the format of a round robin competition with Saffron Doble coming out on top.

The play started with Josius Drew beating Toby Taylor in the Under 13 boy’s tournament, a game of some great long rallies.

Next saw Paul Drew having a tough battle to take the first set against Simon Durrant to then go on and win his 30th consecutive men’s singles’ title.

Saffron Doble winner of the Under-16 Girls tite at the Stockland Tennis Club finals. Picture; STCSaffron Doble winner of the Under-16 Girls tite at the Stockland Tennis Club finals. Picture; STC

Josius Drew took the Under-16 title in the only three set contest of the day, against Mason Doble.

Jenny Whitley and Sue Armstrong took the ladies’ double’s title against Cathy Derryman and Janet Johnson and the final match of the day saw Nigel Parris and Jim Durrant take the men’s doubles title, defeating youngsters Mason Doble and Jack Hembrow.

The mixed doubles had been played during the week and this saw Paul Drew and Leo Allen take the title against his mum Rowena Drew and Nigel Parris

The ladies’ singles final is still to be played with Jenny Whitley to take on her daughter Alice once again.

Stockland Tennis Club ladies doubles winners Jenny Whitley and Sue Armstrong. Picture: STCStockland Tennis Club ladies doubles winners Jenny Whitley and Sue Armstrong. Picture: STC

Next year (2021) marks the club’s 40th year and the club are keen to welcome new members.

For contact numbers etc visit https://fastcourts.com/clubs/stockland-tennis-club

