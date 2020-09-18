Drew delight - father and son both net title success in Stockland Tennis Club finals
PUBLISHED: 09:43 18 September 2020
Stockland Tennis Club held it’s annual Summer Tournament finals and there was a high standard of play across all matches.
There was also a good turnout of members, family and friends all taking in the action whilst observing the much-needed social distancing that is required in this age of the Coronavirus pandemic.
All three junior competitions were played with the Under 16 girls taking the format of a round robin competition with Saffron Doble coming out on top.
The play started with Josius Drew beating Toby Taylor in the Under 13 boy’s tournament, a game of some great long rallies.
Next saw Paul Drew having a tough battle to take the first set against Simon Durrant to then go on and win his 30th consecutive men’s singles’ title.
Josius Drew took the Under-16 title in the only three set contest of the day, against Mason Doble.
Jenny Whitley and Sue Armstrong took the ladies’ double’s title against Cathy Derryman and Janet Johnson and the final match of the day saw Nigel Parris and Jim Durrant take the men’s doubles title, defeating youngsters Mason Doble and Jack Hembrow.
The mixed doubles had been played during the week and this saw Paul Drew and Leo Allen take the title against his mum Rowena Drew and Nigel Parris
The ladies’ singles final is still to be played with Jenny Whitley to take on her daughter Alice once again.
Next year (2021) marks the club’s 40th year and the club are keen to welcome new members.
For contact numbers etc visit https://fastcourts.com/clubs/stockland-tennis-club
