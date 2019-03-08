Drew double as father and son net Stockland Tennis Club final success

The Stockland Tennis Club ladies singles finalists Alice Whitley (left) and her mother, Jenny Whitley. Picture: STC Archant

Stockland Tennis Club held their annual summer tournament Finals Day and the event was blessed with ideal weather for tennis.

The Stockland Tennis Club men's singles finalists, Paul Drew and Julian Cook. Picture STC The Stockland Tennis Club men's singles finalists, Paul Drew and Julian Cook. Picture STC

A terrific turnout of support was in attendance to see some excellent tennis played and a feature of the finals was that the club's two junior tournaments are back up and running.

At the end of the day's play it was a case of 'Double delight for the Drews' with Josius Drew defeating George Parris in the final of the Under-13 competition while his father, Paul Drew, retained his men's singles title, defeating Julian Cook, who was a worthy runner-up.

Many of the matches ran into a third and deciding set and there was a notable rally in the ladies singles' final, a mother-and-daughter match t that saw Alice Whitley edge out mum, Jenny Whitley.

Mason Doble defeated Rhys Cook in the Under-16 final and the men's doubles final produced a win for Andy Kippax and Nigel Parris, who defeated Ted Espir and Robert Luther and Kippax was back in the last of the day's finals, the mixed doubles in which he successfully paired up with Alice Whitley to defeat Helen Neill and Ted Espir.

The Stockland Tennis Club’s mixed doubles finalists, winners Andy Kippax and Alice Whitley together with runners-up Helen Neill and Ted Espir. Picture: STC The Stockland Tennis Club’s mixed doubles finalists, winners Andy Kippax and Alice Whitley together with runners-up Helen Neill and Ted Espir. Picture: STC

Thanks are due to all those who helped set up, umpire and make the day a huge success as always.