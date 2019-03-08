Duncan Staddon is first AVR at Torbay Half Marathon

Running Archant

The 28th Torbay Half Marathon took place on Sunday, writes Dave Mutter.

This is a very undulating race, with two loops from Paignton Pier to the big wheel at Torquay, and back.

The first AVR across the finish line was Duncan Staddon, 30th in 1:21:09. Next was Terry Emmett, who, after an unscheduled pit stop, only just managed to pass Lee Moran on the finish line to take 53rd in a time of 1:24:46. Next was Lee in a new PB of 1:24:43, finishing 54th.

Graham Newton was very pleased to finish 242nd, in a time of 1:40:35, to win the men's over 65 category. Diane Newton, despite a lack of training, was very happy to run all the way, albeit slowly, in 2:36:55, to finish eighth in her age category.

Fran and Karl Hodson headed off to the White Star Running event Sydling 10K Hill race, but was more like 11k!

They had this rare thing sunshine and warmth making the hilly 10k tough going, at the top of the last hill was a marker with 400 metres to go - 800 metres later you reached the finish line in the middle of the village square!

Fran finished 20th overall and third female in 1:00:13 and Karl was fifth in 47:53. All finishers had a rudish medal and shirt.

Patrick Devine-Wright successfully completed the Bob Graham Round in a time of 21 hours and 20 minutes.

The Round is a challenging circuit involving 42 mountains in the Lake District with a total distance of 65 miles and 27,000 feet of climb.

Running in hot, dry conditions with exceptional visibility, he was ably supported by a crack team of supporters and pacers including Garry Perratt, James Jackson, Duncan Taylor, Ceri Rees, Colin Kirk-Potter, James Morrison and Sarah Thorne.