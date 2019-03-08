Duncan trophy triumph for Ann Trayling after thrilling match with Cathy Uttley

Honiton ladies contested the final of the Duncan Trophy, writes Ann Desmoulins.

This is a knock-out match-play competition played over the summer season off full handicap and the two finalists this year were Ann Trayling and Cathy Uttley, so a good contest was anticipated.

The pair certainly did not disappoint as they took the match to the 18th green where Ann triumphed, this in spite of having to give seven shots, but there was never more than two shots in it!

Cathy got back to all square several times and it could have gone either way, Ann going one-up on the 17th after a costly mistake by Cathy.

Ann putted to draw the 18th hole and so sealed a one-up success.

This really was a great match to watch and played in a good spirit. The match referee was Elizabeth Ward.