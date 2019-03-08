Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Duncan trophy triumph for Ann Trayling after thrilling match with Cathy Uttley

PUBLISHED: 13:26 27 August 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Honiton ladies contested the final of the Duncan Trophy, writes Ann Desmoulins.

This is a knock-out match-play competition played over the summer season off full handicap and the two finalists this year were Ann Trayling and Cathy Uttley, so a good contest was anticipated.

The pair certainly did not disappoint as they took the match to the 18th green where Ann triumphed, this in spite of having to give seven shots, but there was never more than two shots in it!

Cathy got back to all square several times and it could have gone either way, Ann going one-up on the 17th after a costly mistake by Cathy.

Ann putted to draw the 18th hole and so sealed a one-up success.

This really was a great match to watch and played in a good spirit. The match referee was Elizabeth Ward.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster

Armed police were called to the scene.

Gallery: Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019. Picture: Cliff Smith Photography

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster

Armed police were called to the scene.

Gallery: Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019. Picture: Cliff Smith Photography

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Speedway: Rebels will not bow down to ‘royalty’ says May

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)

Honiton Bowls Club Evans Ladies Pairs joy for Richards and Lambert

Marshall Handicap finalists G Richards and R Richards. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Hebditch back for Axminster Town home meeting with Torrington

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Duncan trophy triumph for Ann Trayling after thrilling match with Cathy Uttley

Golf club and ball

Tolchards Devon Cricket League matchday 17 round-up - Honiton down / Upottery beaten but set to go up / Feniton not safe yet

A break is taken for drinks during a match. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists