Dynamic trio of Thompson, Strong and West do it again

On what was meant to have been ‘Brexit Day’, the fog delayed the start of our famous Yellow Ball competition.

Indeed, just like Parliament, we held a non-whip vote on whether to cancel or wait an hour to see if the fog would lift.

Thank goodness the ‘noes’ had it, albeit by the narrowest of margins and, of course, not only did the fog lift, but the sun came out with a number playing in short-sleeve shirts!

I will give some comfort to our embattled MPs to remind them that on, March 29, 1912, Captain Robert Scott, that famous Polar explorer, storm bound in a tent near the South Pole, made his last entry in his diary: ‘The end cannot be far’.

Some 14 teams of three players took part, this being one more than last year, and, once again, the dynamic trio of Brian Thompson (10), Tony Strong (9) and Dave Weston (19) held on to the famous trophy with some dazzling golf.

The competition rules, because we are seniors, were typed out and stapled to the team’s score cards, with yellow highlights on the holes to show who was to play with the yellow ball. This proved very helpful to Geoff Hughes, who only had one O Level, in home economics, when he left school.

Each player had to play with the yellow ball on an alternating basis, meaning they would have it on six holes each unless it was, unfortunately, lost.

It counts as double the normal stableford score, so it puts one under a bit of pressure when it’s your turn to play it and if you return it with your card at the end you earn an extra point.

Of course Brian, Tony and Dave had no such worries and amazingly won with the same score as last year with 118 points being some 6.55 average with two scores to count on each hole.

However, they had a fight on their hands this year and only won on countback with a staggering 65 points on the back nine compared to the strong team, in second place, of John ‘Perky’ Purdy, Paul ‘Eggy’ Curtin and that well-known sheep farmer, lean Steve Gibson, with a good 59 points.

This meant the victors on the back nine must have had the second player getting par to back up the yellow ball score.

Mind you, Brian Thompson played his part with a fantastic two on the difficult par three seventh hole with a downhill putt of some 20ft.

Not content with that, he then got another two on the easier par three 11th hole, this time only needing a 15ft putt.

Tony was also in fine form, hitting every fairway, which is some feat on our course. Dave Weston, although the highest handicapper, was his normal calm self and used his handicap to full effect. Other twos came from Dave Sammons, Simon Wellington, Gerry Turner and Steve Gibson, like Brian, also getting a brace, but I am not surprised, as his lambing rate is 2.5.

In third place, with 105 points, came the much-fancied trio of Alan Morgan, Leighton Morgan and Mike Wickins