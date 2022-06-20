Eagles soar in supreme Feniton Bowls victory

In the men’s over 60s Triples League, the Feniton Eagles turned on the style to secure a comprehensive win away at Honiton B by the overwhelming margin of 64-14 on a day when everything went right for the visiting team.

The winning rinks were D Conbeer, D Coyne and D Downs, who were outstanding in their dominant victory of 36-3, and R Lovering, L Ley and R Clarke 28-11.

Feniton Hawks picked up two points in losing to Marina A by 33-40. The winning rink was D Sanders, J Skinner and A Smith 20-15.

The mixed team had a close match with visiting Budleigh Salterton, winning by 66-58 in a thoroughly entertaining match. The winning rinks were T Cox, J Hoffman and A Murdoch 20-14, John Holmes G O’Hara and D Coyne17-11 and R Hoffman, D Bowden and V Murdoch 18-17.