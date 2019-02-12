East Devon Short Mat Bowls League latest - too close to call at the top of the table

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play Archant

The latest tables for the East Devon and District Short Mat Bowls Winter League show Sidbury A and Uffculme neck-and-neck at the top of the Evening League Division One.

Indeed, with a quarter of the league campaign still to be played there are just five points separating the top six teams in Division One!

It’s not so tight at the top of the Afternoon League Division One table where Upottery hold a three point lead.

However, its mighty close in Division Two of the Afternoon League where just three points separate six of the seven teams in the division!

The latest tables

Evening League - Division 1

P W D L SD GW Pts

Sidbury A 14 9 2 3 273 76 20

Uffculme 14 9 2 3 123 69 20

Seaton 15 8 2 5 50 60 18

Ottery St Mary 16 5 6 5 -151 59 16

Beer 14 6 3 5 140 61 15

Colyton 14 7 1 6 -13 60 15

Upottery 13 6 1 6 157 59 13

Musbury 13 5 2 6 -57 43 12

West Hill 13 5 1 7 -13 49 11

Sidbury B 13 2 2 9 -246 36 6

Awliscombe 13 2 2 9 -263 36 6

Afternoon League

Division 1 P W D L SD GW Pts

Upottery 8 6 1 1 171 42 13

Sidford Blue 9 4 2 3 -12 39 10

Colyton 6 4 1 1 126 31 9

Seaton Blue 10 3 2 5 48 38 8

St Teresa’s 8 3 2 3 -3 32 8

Chard 8 3 0 5 -55 26 6

Colyton B 7 1 0 6 -275 16 2

Afternoon League

Division 2 P W D L SD GW Pts

Hemyock 9 5 1 3 203 44 11

Awliscombe 8 4 2 2 205 43 10

Seaton Yellow 6 4 2 0 122 31 10

Combe St Nicholas 8 4 0 4 61 36 8

Musbury 8 3 2 3 -76 29 8

Chard Blue 9 4 0 5 -315 24 8

Seaton Green 8 0 1 7 -200 17 1