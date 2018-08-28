Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon Tennis Academy festive success

PUBLISHED: 12:10 15 January 2019

East Devon Tennis Academy player Jess Johnson who won the 12U girls singles at Bristol. Picture EDTA

East Devon Tennis Academy player Jess Johnson who won the 12U girls singles at Bristol. Picture EDTA

Archant

Tennis players from the East Devon Tennis Academy (EDTA) kept themselves busy over the Christmas holidays by playing in tournaments across the country, writes Jayne Robinson.

East Devon Tennis Academy duo Zac Brown and Ben Johnson after thewin in the U18 boys doubled at Shrewsbury. Picture EDTAEast Devon Tennis Academy duo Zac Brown and Ben Johnson after thewin in the U18 boys doubled at Shrewsbury. Picture EDTA

There were regional level tournaments in Bath and Bristol and a county level tournament in Exeter.

Lucas Urquiza played in Bath and was runner-up in the boys’ 14 and under singles event.

At the Exeter tournament, Zac Brown and Ben Johnson won the 18U boys’ double event, playing up two age groups. Jess Johnson and Darcie Morton won the 14U girls’ doubles event with team-mates Maddie Schuchter and Maya Ichim runners-up. Alex Roper was runner-up in the boys’ 9U competition against tough opposition.

There was quite a big turnout of East Devon players at the Bristol tournament with some great performances and results. Darcie Morton and Jess Johnson were victorious in the 14U girls’ doubles, with Jess then going on to win the 12U girls’ singles with a superb win in the final against one of her close rivals. Chris Denton and partner Jay won the boys’ 14U doubles with Zac Brown runner-up in the singles event. Ryan McCann won the 10U boys’ doubles event with partner and Devon team-mate Euan Greenslade.

East Devon Tennis Academy quartet Maya, Maddie, Darcie and Jess, who were runners-up and winners in Exeter. Picture EDTAEast Devon Tennis Academy quartet Maya, Maddie, Darcie and Jess, who were runners-up and winners in Exeter. Picture EDTA

There were also good performances and match wins for Izzy Marks, Maya Ichim and Alfie Woodger.

The new year started with a few EDTA players travelling to Shrewsbury to play in a regional level tournament. Jess Johnson formed a scratch partnership and came runner-up in the 14U girls’ doubles. Ben Johnson had several good wins against older and higher rated players in the men’s open tournament before partnering teammate Zac Brown to win the boys’ 18U doubles. Closer to home, Maya Ichim won the 14U girls’ singles tournament in Ivybridge with Kirsty Robinson winning the consolation draw in the same event.

Well done to all the players who competed over the holidays and keep up the good work in 2019.

Most Read

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

The man police want to talk to about a series of burglaries in Lyme Regis. Picture Dorset Police

Award winning East Devon pub goes on sale

The Night Jar is up for sale for £425,000. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

Axminster veteran to lead Arctic expedition

Steve Mackenney (holding the banner front left) with the team. Picture contributed

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Rowe and White score goals as Seaton Town U15s defeat Brixington Blues

Brixington Blues v Seaton U15's (16). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Chard and Topsham ladies end all square after thrilling contest

Action from the Chard ladies versus Topsham ladies. Picture GARY BIDE

East Devon Tennis Academy festive success

East Devon Tennis Academy player Jess Johnson who won the 12U girls singles at Bristol. Picture EDTA

Lyme Regis hole-in-one for Rosie Jackman

Lyme Regis golfer Rosie Jackman after her hole in one on the third hole in the ladies bowmaker. Picture: LRGC

Tyers try hat-trick as Lacemen win away to go second in the table

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists