Honiton Town earn hard-fought victory at Elburton Villa

Honiton Town ran out 2-0 winners at Elburton Villa despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half of their South West Peninsula Premier East meeting.

Making the 50-mile trip down the A38, as the sun shone on a baked pitch, Town had five first-team players missing from their squad due to injuries, a wedding and the usual ‘Boardies’ week.

But the Hippos went into the game confident they had the squad depth to bring home the three points, although the heat was a major factor in the first half as neither team carved out any real chances.

The visitors made changes at the break, but this still had little impact on the game as both teams tried tirelessly, in the relentless heat, to carve out an opportunity.

Action from Honiton Town's match at Elburton Villa - Credit: Andrew Symonds

As they moved into the last quarter of the game Honiton were reduced to 10 men as Ryan Harding got a second yellow for a late tackle.

Dan Tavender replaced Kyle Howell to bolster the midfield and soon found himself with the ball in the home half and driving forward, before releasing a shot that swerved past the Villa keeper, via his right arm.

With around 20 minutes still to play, the Hippos went down to nine men when one of their players went to the sin-bin but their defence held firm as Elburton looked to make the most of their numerical advantage.

And the visitors were gifted a second goal when a back pass to the home keeper bobbled over his foot and rolled into the net.

With a two-goal cushion, Town were able to manage the remaining few minutes to bring home their first three points of the season to the delight of the travelling supporters.

Harry Slack was named as Town’s man of the match to the delight of sponsors Sowton Carpet Mills and Maintenance Plus.

And the Hippos will hope to have a strong squad available for Wednesday's trip to Cullompton, who currently sit bottom of the table after three matches, having yet to register a point in the season. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.