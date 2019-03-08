Advanced search

Eleanor Wood leads AVR members home at Crewkerne 10k

PUBLISHED: 10:14 03 June 2019

AVR members at the Crewkerne 10k. Picture AVR

AVR members at the Crewkerne 10k. Picture AVR

Archant

AVR members were out in good numbers for the Crewkerne 10k, writes Dave Mutter.

Eleanor Wood was the first AVR home, finishing as first F55, 41st overall in a time of 47:54.

Ron Seward was the next AVR over the line and he too bagged a category success finishing as first M60, 58th overall in a time of 50:32.

The other AVR members taking part were: Alan Morbey, 60th, 50:54; Margaret Pearce, 61st, 51:00; Cliff Marriott, 64th, 51:28; Mark Spraggs, 93rd, 54:57; Kevin Feeney, 97th, 55:09 and Sarah Shepley, 104th, 56:44.

Meanwhile, Lesley Adams and Carol Austin took part in Haga Parkrun in Stockholm for the third time and both achieved course PBs; perhaps, as they had run the previous two years event in what were very hot conditions.

This lovely, undulating, two-lap course, affords runners great views of the city around a park that houses the Royal Palace and graveyard, a butterfly house and a huge copper tent!

Lesley finished in 30:22 while Carol was the sixth woman home in 23:49.

The latest Seaton Parkrun was won by Ben Sloan of Woodford Green AC in 16:44 with Graham Sherwin of Egdon Heath Harriers taking second place in a time of 17:35.

AVRs Simon Dimmock was third in 17:44. Phoebe Clarke was the first female in 19:53 with Deborah English of Vegan Runners, the second female and Fiona Brady-Miller was third female in a time of 21:39.

AVRs John Mellodew completed his 100th Parkrun at the meeting - a tremendous achievement, while Joel Seward, Andy West and Thomasin Mincham all achieved PBs.

