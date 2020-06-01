Enduro action set for East Devon venue in mid June

An enduro rider in action. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Further evidence of an easing to restrictions and a return to some form of ‘sporting normality’ comes with the news that East Devon is play host to an Open Enduro playday on Sunday, June 14.

The event is sponsored by wulfsport.com and LP Racing and takes place at Escot Park, Ottery St Mary.

The event will be a first run by the sport since lockdown restrictions brought an end to all manner of sports some 12 weeks ago.

The venue for the event offers a seriously energetic course that could best be described as being an ‘enduro riders dream’!

It has everything from tight technical wooded sections, gnarly downhills and off cambers and uphill climbs,

The event is subject to government guidelines regarding social distancing etc and that means that all vans must be parked over two metres apart and there will be cones put out to stop riders going on or off the track within two meters of any other riders. Booking and payment will be via webscorer and no cash will be taken on the day under any circumstances.

Organisers are keen to stress: ‘If you are not booked in then do not turn up!’

The website to book on can be found www.wesbscorer.com/register?raceid=214601

The event will run, in terms of riders taking on the course, from 10am through to 4pm with gates opening at 7am and riders are being advised that they can ride during the 10am to 4pm time slot as much, or as little, as they like. There will be a rider briefing and sighting lap at 10am.

There will not be any catering on site due to the Coronavirus restrictions and so all riders are advised to take any food and refreshments they may need with them.

Organisers are also urging riders to arrive in plenty of time to allow for officials to get everyone booked in and set for the 10am start.

The fee for the Open Enduro play day is £30 per rider paid online prior to the event.

Find out more now at www.endurorocks.co.uk